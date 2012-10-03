Ella Joyce Stewart grew up on a farm in rural North Carolina during the time of segregation.

The struggles of her family, in particular her brother T.J., stuck with her and fueled her desire to share her childhood with the public. She adapted her life into a play called, “When I Leave.” It premieres this Friday at the North Carolina Museum of History. Host Frank Stasio talks to Ella Joyce Stewart, actress Cassandra Lyons-Johnson and actor Jimmy Woods about the play “When I Leave.”