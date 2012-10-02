Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Suburban Strange

Nathan Kotecki's first young adult novel is haunted by the moody alternative rock of the 1980s which haunted his own youth. Even though the Durham writer's book is set in the present, it's heavy on nostalgia. Kotecki says that for high school kids trying to find their identity as serious, creative types, looking backwards is the easiest way to reject the status quo. Courting the supernatural also helps. Nathan Kotecki joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his book, "The Suburban Strange" (Houghton Mifflin/2012).

Nathan Kotecki
