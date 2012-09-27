Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Los Restos de la Revolución

In 1979, a socialist movement in Nicaragua led by a group called the Sandinistas overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza. They set about creating a socialist government for Nicaragua, but during the Cold War era, the U.S. intervened and the CIA supplied and trained a counter-insurgency called the Contras. What proceeded was a decade-long civil war. In 2009, photographer Kevin Kunishi moved to Nicaragua to document the landscape and meet survivors of the war. The images he took can be found in his new book, “Los Restos de la Revolución” (Daylight/2012). Host Frank Stasio talks to Kunishi about documenting the aftermath of the civil war.

Shawn Wen
Frank Stasio
