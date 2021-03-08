-
Ron Garcia-Fogarty committed his life to working for social change at an early age. He started reading the newspaper regularly when he was in fourth grade…
In 1979, a socialist movement in Nicaragua led by a group called the Sandinistas overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza. They set about creating a socialist…
