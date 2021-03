The aluminum company ALCOA wanted to renew their license to run dams along the Yadkin River, but they are faced with resistance from Governor Bev Perdue and some county commissioners. Critics say ALCOA is harnessing power irresponsibly and, in turn, poisoning the river. ALCOA is fighting for their property and profits. Host Frank Stasio is joined by WUNC reporter and Greensboro Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii with the details of this story.