Before he even released his debut solo CD, hip-hop artist Killer Mike scored a Grammy with OutKast for the song “The Whole World” in 2003. Mike’s new project, “R.A.P. Music” is his sixth studio effort and one that showcases the wisdom that has come with aging in the music business. The lyrics are poetic, political and poignant and the project is already receiving high praise from critics. The Atlanta-based rapper is one of the featured performers at this year’s Hopscotch Festival in Raleigh. Killer Mike joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his career, including cartoon voiceover work, his new CD and why he opened a barber shop in South Atlanta.