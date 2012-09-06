Bringing The World Home To You

Charlotte City Workers Protest

The city of Charlotte has opened up its arms to the Democratic National Convention, allowing the DNC to take over the uptown. An estimated 35 thousand people are attending the convention, and Charlotte is extending itself to accommodate them all. But many of the city workers are feeling stretched thin. And they are making demands for better working conditions. Host Frank Stasio will be joined by Dante Strobino, Field Organizer for UE 150North Carolina Public Sector Workers Union, and Chris Miller, a reporter for WBT who has been covering this story.

