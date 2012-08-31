In 2011, magician Steve Marshall was living in Japan. That year, a deadly earthquake and tsunami struck and Marshall found it hard to get work in the aftermath of those disasters. He decided to take a magic tour across the United States to raise some cash. Filmmaker Nic Beery tagged along with his camera and made the resulting documentary, "Sayonara to Hello." Host Frank Stasio talks to Marshall and Beery about the tour, the interesting folks they met along the way, the mysteries of magic and the film.