Specialists from the University of Memphis are traveling to North Carolina to monitor aftershocks of last weekend’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake, the school…
Local officials in the northwest corner of the state, where the epicenter of Sunday's earthquake was located, say the damage was serious, especially to…
Updated at 5:35 p.m.The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes,…
Having lived in San Francisco, Wagner knew what to do when an earthquake hit. Still, she was shocked when the earth underneath her began shaking. "I was…
Earthquakes are rare in North Carolina, but they happen. So the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is asking businesses and schools across the…
Experts are in Durham today and tomorrow, attending a conference on Haiti. Their goal is to assess and improve aid efforts to the country following the…
In 2011, magician Steve Marshall was living in Japan. That year, a deadly earthquake and tsunami struck and Marshall found it hard to get work in the…
People across North Carolina felt the 5.9-magnitude earthquake centered in Virginia.