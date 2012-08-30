Since January, activists, journalists, non-profit workers and others have traveled around North Carolina to meet the state’s impoverished families. The idea behind the “Truth and Hope Putting a Face on Poverty in North Carolina Tour” is to understand those who live below the poverty line as people, rather than as statistics, and to hear their stories. The tour traveled 2000 miles and visited 27 different communities. Host Frank Stasio talks about the journey with tour organizer Reverend William J Barber III, President of the North Carolina NAACP.