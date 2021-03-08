-
Reverend William Barber of Goldsboro delivered the homily at the official prayer service for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Thursday.Barber…
The civil rights leader who started the 'Moral Monday' protest movement in North Carolina has been found guilty of trespassing during a 2017 protest at…
The NAACP leader who launched the "Moral Monday" movement in North Carolina won’t seek another term as state chapter president.Instead, he said he will…
The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP complained this week that state officials are misleading voters with their educational campaign about the state’s…
An accidental debate between state budget director Art Pope and state NAACP President Rev. William Barber this month was a rare chance encounter between…
Several advocacy organizations have filed suit against the state of North Carolina after Governor Pat McCrory signed broad-based voting reform. Earlier…
Today is the first Monday in thirteen weeks without an NAACP led Moral Monday rally outside the Capitol in Raleigh. But the protests aren’t over. Rev.…
The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1968 often overshadows what may be his most radical crusade. The Poor People’s Campaign in the spring…
Since January, activists, journalists, non-profit workers and others have traveled around North Carolina to meet the state’s impoverished families. The…