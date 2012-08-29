Understanding Hate

“Hate” is one of those words that gets thrown around recklessly in everyday conversation, but sometimes when we say it, we mean it. What is hatred and why do we feel it? Is it an emotion unique to humans? And why does hatred often lead to violence? Host Frank Stasio explores how to understand hate with Lasana Harris, an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University; Michael Waltman, an associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Joseph Kennedy, a professor of law at UNC-Chapel Hill. Listener Call-in.