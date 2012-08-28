Unfinished Business

After years covering crime, investigative journalist Mark Pinsky had had enough of murder. He made the transition to religion reporting and became a well-respected columnist and author by writing about spirituality in contemporary society and popular culture. Still, there was one case he couldn’t shake: the brutal killing of a young community organizer named Nancy Morgan in Madison County, North Carolina in 1970. Morgan’s death and her life became Pinsky’s private obsession and he investigated her story for more than 40 years. He is now the author of a forthcoming book on Nancy Morgan and he believes he knows who killed her. Pinsky joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how a strange infatuation with a woman he never met led him hot on the trail of a cold case.