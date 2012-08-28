Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Unfinished Business

unfinished2.gif

After years covering crime, investigative journalist Mark Pinsky had had enough of murder.  He made the transition to religion reporting and became a well-respected columnist and author by writing about spirituality in contemporary society and popular culture. Still, there was one case he couldn’t shake: the brutal killing of a young community organizer named Nancy Morgan in Madison County, North Carolina in 1970. Morgan’s death and her life became Pinsky’s private obsession and he investigated her story for more than 40 years. He is now the author of a forthcoming book on Nancy Morgan and he believes he knows who killed her. Pinsky joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how a strange infatuation with a woman he never met led him hot on the trail of a cold case.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNancy MorganMark Pinsky
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas