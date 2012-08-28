Celebrating Coltrane

John Coltrane’s music blossomed during his time in Philadelphia and New York, but his roots are in High Point, NC where he played music at church and in the high school band.

High Point is pays due diligence to their native son this Saturday with the annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival at Oak Hollow Park. Host Frank Stasio talks about Coltrane's legacy with Grammy Award-winning saxophone player Kirk Whalum, whose new album "Romance Language" is an homage to the Coltrane album “Ballads”; Barbara Taylor, the logistical director of Friends of John Coltrane; and Lenora Zenzalai Helm, an instructor in the jazz program at North Carolina Central University.