The State of Things

Celebrating Coltrane

John Coltrane’s music blossomed during his time in Philadelphia and New York, but his roots are in High Point, NC where he played music at church and in the high school band.

High Point is pays due diligence to their native son this Saturday with the annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival at Oak Hollow Park. Host Frank Stasio talks about Coltrane's legacy with Grammy Award-winning saxophone player Kirk Whalum, whose new album "Romance Language" is an homage to the Coltrane album “Ballads”; Barbara Taylor, the logistical director of Friends of John Coltrane; and Lenora Zenzalai Helm, an instructor in the jazz program at North Carolina Central University.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
