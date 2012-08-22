Cases of Collateral Consequences

No matter how small the crime, having a conviction on your record can have a lingering impact on your life long after you’ve paid your debt to society.

Just ask Benjamin Hashim or Daryl Atkinson. Both of them have been affected by their criminal histories in seeking employment, educational opportunities and more. Atkinson is a staff attorney with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice and the co-creator of the Collateral Consequences Assessment Tool, a database that helps people better understand the full impact of a criminal conviction. He and Hashim join host Frank Stasio to talk about their experiences with discrimination based on criminal history and their efforts to counter this bias. Listener Call-in.