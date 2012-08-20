Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Jon Powell

Growing up in Garner, Jon Powell stayed out of trouble.  His first encounter with the criminal justice system was as an attorney representing kids. The same kids, over and over again. After a while, his faith in the juvenile justice system to rehabilitate offenders was so low he turned to his religious faith to find a new path.

The result is the Juvenile Justice Project at Campbell Law School. Jon Powell runs it and uses a restorative justice model to keep kids out of the criminal justice system, and he hopes, out of his office forever. Jon Powell joins host Frank Stasio in the studio today to discuss his life and his work.

