Vote Zach Galifianakis

To prepare for his new role in “The Campaign” as a small-town conservative in a no-holds-barred congressional race, comedian Zach Galifianakis looked to the past.

To step into the part of Marty Huggins, Galifianakis modified a character called the “Effeminate Racist” that he created years ago for his stand-up act. He also reflected on his family’s political legacy in North Carolina. His uncle Nick of Durham served as a U.S. Congressman between 1967 and 1973. “The Campaign” opens in theaters nationwide today and Zach Galifianakis joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the poking fun at the political process.