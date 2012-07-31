Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Chasing Sleep

sleep2.gif

Some people brag about how little sleep they need to function, but sleep disorders and the problems they cause are getting a lot more attention these days.  Are we actually suffering from an epidemic of sleep deprivation or do we just know more about this mysterious process of absent consciousness? Host Frank Stasio discusses why we have so many problems sleeping with Yvette Huet, the Interim Chair of Kinesiology at University of North Carolina at Charlotte; Mary Ellen Wells, the program director of the Neurodiagnostics and Sleep Science Bachelors degree at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Aatif Husain, a professor of neurology at Duke University Medical Center; Jack Edinger, a professor of sleep medicine in the Department of Medicine at National Jewish Health; Lisa Meltzer, an assistant professor of pediatrics at National Jewish Health; and Blake Butler, author of "Nothing: A Portrait of Insomnia."

Tags

The State of ThingsAuthorNeurology
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen