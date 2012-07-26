The Life & Legacy of LeRoy T. Walker

Coach, educator and activist LeRoy T. Walker spent his career breaking the color barrier. He was the first African-American coach of a U.S. Olympic Track Team, the first black president of the United States Olympic Committee and the man who, along with Duke University coach Al Buehler, united the races around the sport of track and field in Durham, NC. Walker, the Chancellor Emeritus of North Carolina Central University, died in April at the age of 93, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy in athletics and education. Host Frank Stasio remembers Walker’s important contributions to both fields with LeRoy “Cush” Walker Junior; Al Buehler, chairman of the Health, Physical Education, and Recreation department at Duke; Norman Tate, an athletic trainer and former Olympian; Tony Britt, a consultant who worked as Walker’s assistant during the 1996 Olympic Games; and Ed Lovelace, an athlete who was coached by Walker.