Tracking the Elderly

How do older adults maintain healthy, sustainable lives? How does the community they live in come into play? These questions reach into the spheres of urban planning, development policy, and public policy. Kendra Heatwole-Shank explored these ideas and more by keeping track of some seniors with the help of GPS technology. Heatwole-Shank is a PhD candidate in the Occupational Science and Therapy division at the School of Medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill. She joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the study she designed to look for practical, on-the-ground solutions for livability.