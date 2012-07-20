Saint Pauli

Bringing The World Home To You

In the Episcopalian Church, it is customary for someone to be deceased for 50 years in order to become a saint. However when it came to Pauli Murray, the church’s General Convention chose to set aside the rule and include her in the book “Holy Men, Holy Women: Celebrating the Saints” (Church Publishing/ 2010), giving her status as a saint. Barbara Lau, director of The Pauli Murray Project, and Meg McCann, a parishioner at St. Titus Episcopal Church, join host Frank Stasio to discuss Murray’s achievements and legacy.

