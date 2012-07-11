Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Asheville Evidence Room, an Update

More than a year ago, evidence started to go missing from the Asheville Police Department. The city council commissioned an audit of the evidence room to investigate the extent of the lost items. Though the audit was completed months ago, the District Attorney's office refuses to release it. Now five news organizations in Western North Carolina have banded together to sue the city of Asheville and the Buncombe County district attorney's office for the release of the audit. Reporter Jon Elliston has been following this story for the Carolina Public Press. David Hurand is the news director of WCQS, Western Carolina Public Radio. Both talk to host Frank Stasio about the case and their respective organizations' decisions to join this lawsuit.

The State of ThingsWCQSAsheville Police DepartmentEvidence
