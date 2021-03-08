-
Thirty-one police officers in the western North Carolina city of Asheville have resigned from the force since June.Police Chief David Zack told The…
-
Three men have been charged for carrying firearms in downtown Asheville on June 21 at a demonstration, according to the Asheville Police Department.
-
African-Americans in Asheville are three times more likely than white people to be searched by police in traffic stops and are disproportionately...
-
The police chief in Asheville has apologized for the destruction of a medic station that was set up for people protesting police brutality and the death…
-
Do looting and property damage subvert the movement against police violence? Or do rubber bullets in response to material destruction expose law…
-
Do looting and property damage subvert the movement against police violence? Or do rubber bullets in response to material destruction expose law…
-
Earlier this month former Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman pled guilty to felony assault in the 2017 case involving black pedestrian Johnny…
-
Earlier this month former Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman pled guilty to felony assault in the 2017 case involving black pedestrian Johnny…
-
African-Americans in Asheville are far more likely to be charged with resisting an officer during a police encounter than white people. A five-year…
-
African-Americans in Asheville are far more likely to be charged with resisting an officer during a police encounter than white people. A five-year…