Fresh off of an international tour with Grammy-nominated duo The Foreign Exchange, vocalist Jeanne Jolly is hard at work on her full-length solo debut. The Raleigh native draws inspiration for her songs from the country music classics she grew up listening to, her hometown roots and the grief she’s experienced over losing her mother to cancer. Jeanne Jolly and her band join host Frank Stasio to perform live and talk about their forthcoming studio project.