Meet Nico Katsanis

What can fish teach us about ourselves? Nico Katsanis thinks there might be quite a bit. He’s planting human genes in zebrafish to see what he can learn about brain development. His research has significance for several mysterious disorders, such as autism and schizophrenia. Nico Katsanis is the Director of the Center for Human Disease Modeling and professor of Cell Biology and Pediatrics at Duke University. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his life and genetic research.