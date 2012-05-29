In Stuart Albright's new novel, "Bull City" (McKinnon Press/2012), protagonist Sid Ellison is a high-school teacher living peacefully in Appalachia. But when a crime hits close to home, he is forced to return to Durham, NC and confront an unresolved past. Albright is the author of two previous works of non-fiction and also teaches at Jordan High School in Durham. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about what inspired him to write the novel and what inspired his decision to set it in the Bull City.