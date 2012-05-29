Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Bull City

bull-city2.gif

In Stuart Albright's new novel, "Bull City" (McKinnon Press/2012), protagonist Sid Ellison is a high-school teacher living peacefully in Appalachia. But when a crime hits close to home, he is forced to return to Durham, NC and confront an unresolved past. Albright is the author of two previous works of non-fiction and also teaches at Jordan High School in Durham. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about what inspired him to write the novel and what inspired his decision to set it in the Bull City.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsStuart AlbrightHigh School
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Sarah Edwards
See stories by Sarah Edwards