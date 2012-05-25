Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

White Flour

Five years ago, the Ku Klux Klan held a rally in the town square of Knoxville, TN. Instead of responding to hatred with hatred, a group called the Coup Clutz Clowns responded with humor. When Klan members yelled, "White Power!” the clowns yelled back, "White Flour!". Singer-songwriter and author David LaMotte was touched by the incident and was inspired to write a poem about it that has now been adapted into an illustrated children’s book. “White Flour" aims to act as a medium for discussion of tough subjects like racism and bigotry with younger children. LaMotte joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the book and the roles of humor and theater in making social change.

