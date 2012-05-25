The Fracas over Fracking

Just a few years ago North Carolina state geologists began reporting that prehistoric geologic formations beneath our feet may be good candidates for shale and gas deposits. The only way to release such deposits is through hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking.” Other states like Pennsylvania and New York have legalized fracking in recent years, but have had to retroactively enact regulations on the practice. North Carolina wants to do it differently. Last summer, the legislature requested a detailed Oil and Gas Exploration report from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and this past Monday, Governor Bev Perdue issued an executive order to build a task force for more input on the issue. News & Observer reporter John Murawski joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the debate over fracking legalization.