NC Department of Environment and Natural Resources

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced it will halt the SolarBee pilot project, saying the floating mixers are not improving…
A standing-room-only crowd packed a state government board room in Raleigh last night to express their thoughts on North Carolina’s commitment to climate…
North Carolina is home to seven natural lakes. Jordan Lake—despite its name—is not one of them. It’s a reservoir, created in 1974.And almost from the day…
The General Assembly may halt an effort by the state agency tasked with managing fisheries to limit flounder catches.Last month, the Marine Fisheries…
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has released more test results of water wells near three Duke Energy power plants.These tests were…
The North Carolina Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit any state agency from fully complying with the EPA’s Clean Power Plan.The Obama…
A few days after the General Assembly passed the Coal Ash Management Act last fall, Governor Pat McCrory recorded a video and made a claim many in his…
Some residents who live near coal ash sites owned by Duke Energy are being told not to drink or cook with water that comes from their wells.Eighty-seven…
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is recommending that vehicle emission testing is no longer necessary in many North Carolina counties.…
The North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources has fined Duke Energy more than $25 million over coal ash leaks at a retired power…