The State of Things

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf

Ntozake Shange’s 1977 choreopoem, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf” rocked audiences when it was initially staged in California and later on Broadway. It has since been performed on stage countless times around the world and was recently adapted into a film directed by Tyler Perry. Directors, actors and audiences are still drawn to Shange’s lyrical writing and creative staging, which offers compassionate African-American female perspectives on sex, relationships, race and violence. The play is currently on stage at Burning Coal Theater in Raleigh. Host Frank Stasio discusses the production with director Karen Dacons-Brock, choreographer Cynthia Penn and actors Kyma Lassiter and Tara Whitney Rison.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
