Alex Grant is Scottish, not Chinese. But he's long been fascinated by Chinese poetry from the 9th century. For his new book he created a 9th century Chinese poet and he tells his life story through a series of poems. The book is called "The Poems of Wing Lei" (Wind Publications/2012). In it, Grant explores Buddhism, grief, loss, the monastic life and the beauty of the natural world. He joins host Frank Stasio in the studio today to read from his new book.