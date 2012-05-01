Two years ago, the Supreme Court allowed unlimited corporate political spending, paving the way for companies like Bank of America to contribute millions of dollars in political donations. Coupled with their involvement in the housing crisis and the financial bust, Bank of America's reputation has taken a big dive. One of their shareholders, the asset management firm Trillium, has put forth a proposal asking the bank to curb political donations to protect its image. Host Frank Stasio talks to Jonas Kron, vice president of shareholder advocacy at Trillium, about the possibility of a "shareholder spring."