The State of Things

The Novel World

Steve Jobs famously said, “People don’t read anymore.” Ironically, after his death, his biography went on to become the bestselling book on Amazon last year. Nancy Armstrong researches how books –s novels, in particular – convey a changing world and help readers come to another sort of personal identity. Armstrong is the Gilbert, Louis & Edward Lehrman Professor of English at Duke University and she edits the journal, “Novel: A Forum on Fiction.” She joins host Frank Stasio to discuss what novels can tell us about ourselves and the world we live in.

Tags

The State of ThingsNancy ArmstrongDuke UniversityThe State of Things
