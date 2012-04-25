Brewing in North Carolina

Erik Lars Myers was disguised as your average IT guy, but he was also diligently spending his nights and weekends brewing beer in his backyard for 13 years. He found the world of beer so interesting that he wrote a popular blog about it called topfermented.com. And eventually, his inner brew master took over and he left his day job to start a craft beer company called Mystery Brewing in Hillsborough. Erik's new book is called “North Carolina Craft Beer & Breweries” (John F. Blair/2012). He signs copies tonight at the Bottle Shop in Carrboro but first he joins host Frank Stasio in the studio.