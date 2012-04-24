Playwright Monica Byrne's latest work tackles the Catholic Church, Margaret Sanger and women’s rights through the story of a group of adolescents learning about their bodies and the world. It's called "What Every Girl Should Know," and it takes place in a Catholic Reformatory where four girls worship Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, and create fantasy lives inspired by her example. Things take a turn when tragedy strikes and tears apart the girls' make-believe world.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Byrne about her new production and how her experience as a Catholic influenced her writing.