NC’s Amendment Decision

North Carolina voters have been asked to decide on a constitutional amendment to provide that marriage between one man and one woman is the only domestic legal union recognized in the state. There's a lot of information and debate surrounding the ballot question and the implications of the amendment are fraught, but polls suggest many North Carolinians don't really know what it is or what it would do. Host Frank Stasio parses through the legal implications and possible consequences for spiritual communities, families and the state’s economy with Michael Gerhardt, a Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Gregory Wallace, an Associate Professor of Constitutional Law at Campbell University; Amy Laura Hall, Associate Professor of Christian Ethics at Duke Divinity School; and Tami Fitzgerald, Chairwoman of Vote FOR Marriage NC.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAmendment OneSame-Sex MarriageTami Fitzgerald
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
