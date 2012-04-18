Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

American Graduate – Live from Greensboro

In an age that demands more skill and higher levels of education from its workers, some students still choose to drop out. What can be done to help them? Guilford County Schools in North Carolina has tackled that question and made a lot of headway encouraging students to stay in school. Host Frank Stasio talks about Guilford’s impressive graduation rates and the state of public education with Terry Worrell, a regional superintendent for Guilford County Schools; Jeff Tiberii , the Greensboro Bureau Chief for North Carolina Public Radio WUNC; Margaret Arbuckle, executive director of the Guilford Education Alliance; Carl Serrette, a parent of two children in Guilford County Schools, student mentor and PTA president at Jamestown Elementary School; and Jerome Mack, a senior at High Point Central High in Guilford County.

