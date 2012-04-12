Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Lifespan of a Fact

lifespan2.gif

A war is staged in the 123 pages of “The Lifespan of a Fact” (W.W. Norton/ 2012). On the one side, the author John D'Agata defends the merits of artistic license, a certain right for the creator to embellish facts. On the other side, Jim Fingal works as a fact checker, meticulously documenting the inaccuracies in the author's writing. What are we looking for when we go after the truth? And does art or information serve as the better path towards reaching it? Host Frank Stasio talks about memory, emotion and truth with John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, the writers of “The Lifespan of a Fact”; and Dr. Alison Adcock, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen