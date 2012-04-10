Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Uprooted Innocence

The United States has child labor laws to protect the safety of its children. However, these laws don't apply to the agriculture industry, where almost half a million children across the nation are employed. Migrant children and their families often start in Florida and work their way up the East coast to North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks about the harsh realities of these children's lives with Emily Drakage, NC Regional Coordinator of the Children in the Fields Campaign, and Catherine Bittar, a Duke University student who helped produce a documentary called "Uprooted Innocence."

