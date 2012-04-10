Nat Turner's Testimony

Author Sharon Ewell Foster has been on the program before to discuss the extensive research she did into a bloody slave rebellion led by Nat Turner in 1831. She pored over court documents that, in the end, contradicted much of what has been recorded about the revolt and Turner’s trial. Foster’s new book “The Testimony,” is the latest novel in her series, “The Resurrection of Nat Turner.” It explores Turner’s family history, his relationship with God and gets behind the truth of Turner’s alleged confession in court. Foster joins host Frank Stasio to talk about continuing the story of Nat Turner and revealing facts through fiction.