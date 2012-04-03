Lionel Shriver’s latest novel “The New Republic” (Harper/2012) tackles terrorism, journalism and the codependent relationship between the two. Edgar Kellogg is a former lawyer pursuing a passion for journalism to the foreign land of Barba where the dreaded terrorist organization SOB is stationed. Along the way, he finds the story of a lifetime, and almost loses his life. Host Frank Stasio talks with Lionel Shriver about her latest book.