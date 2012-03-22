Robert Hanssen was an FBI agent responsible for one of the worst intelligence disasters in history. Over 22 years, he passed along American secrets to the Soviet Union and later Russia.

His deception led to the deaths of at least three KGB agents spying for the United States. Hanssen and his wife, Bonnie, are the subject of a new play called "Creeds," showing now through April 1 at the Common Ground Theatre in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks to Paul Paliyenko, the director of the play; Jeff Alguire, the actor playing Hanssen after his arrest; Jessica Hieronimus, who plays a younger Bonnie Hanssen; and Christine Rogers, who plays Bonnie's mother.