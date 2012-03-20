Humans have an inconsistent relationship with animals. Some of them we invite into our homes and treat as family. Others we send to slaughter and happily eat. Still others we are content to let roam wild, unimpeded by human hands. What accounts for our contradictory behavior towards the animal world? Host Frank Stasio explores the human-animal bond with Brian Hare, assistant professor at the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences; Wayne Pacelle, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States and the author of the book "The Bond: Our Kinship with Animals, Our Call to Defend Them" (William Morrow/2011); and Hal Herzog, Western Carolina University psychology professor and author of the book “Some We Love, Some We Hate, Some We Eat: Why It’s So Hard to Think Straight About Animals" (Harper Perennial/2011).

This program originally aired on February 22, 2012. For a link to that show, go here.