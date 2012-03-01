For oppressed people forced to flee their native lands, textiles are often the last refuge of their artistic expression. An exhibit at the Gregg Museum of Art & Design at North Carolina State University highlights the work of exiles. It's called "Textiles of Exiles," and is running concurrently with another exhibit called "Barkcloth, Bras, and Bulletproof Cotton: The Powers of Costume." Host Frank Stasio talks about both exhibits with museum director Roger Manley.