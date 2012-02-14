Bringing The World Home To You

A Mystery of a People

Who are the Melungeons?
Questions of racial identity and cultural heritage have long surrounded a group of Appalachians called the Melungeons. In recent years, curiosities have been piqued about this loosely connected group of people, spawning DNA testing, numerous books, Web sites and a documentary film. Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson talks with K. Paul Johnson, corresponding secretary for the Melungeon Heritage Association; and Julie Williams Dixon, a Raleigh-based writer and director of the film "Melungeon Voices."

This program originally aired on July 28. 2011. For alink to the audio, click here.

Amber Nimocks
Isaac-Davy Aronson
