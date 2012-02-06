Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Lauren Winner

In 2002, theologian and writer Lauren Winner was feeling blessed to have found what felt like faith’s perfect fit in Christianity. She converted from Judaism and wrote about her spiritual transition in the best-selling memoir “Girl Meets God.” Two years after that book was published, Winner lost her mother to cancer. A few years later, she lost her marriage. She was in fear of losing her faith when she rediscovered her belief in God through civic engagement and community service. Winner’s new book, “Still: Notes on a Mid-Faith Crisis” (HarperCollins/2012) is a reflection on that difficult period in her life and an exploration on how to be an engaged Christian in times of personal crisis.

