Free speech and license plates

At the end of November, a federal court in North Carolina granted an injunction against license plates with a choose life message. The state’s General Assembly approved the plate, but they denied opponents’ requests for a plate with a pro-choice message. The court ruled that the state couldn’t grant one without the other. It went against the rights of private speech, the court said. Elon University Associate Professor of Law Scott Gaylord disagrees. He thinks the license plate is protected government speech.