The State of Things

Susan's Favorites 2011

There's nothing better than the end of the year "The State of Things" staff favorites week. Senior Producer Susan Davis kicks it off again for 2011 with moments from a conversation about the wildlife of our bodies with North Carolina State University biologist Rob Dunn. Davis also enjoyed a discussion about Alzheimer's disease and how writers are treating it in a show about the literature of forgetting. Author and marketing expert Steve Stoute talks about race relations and what he calls "the tanning of America." Also, Southern Culture on the Skids plays some spooky Halloween music…plus, there's a quick appearance by the Jade City Pharaoh.

The State of Things
