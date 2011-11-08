Church and State

As voters across the country go to the polls today, host Frank Stasio examines the long, tangled history between religion and politics in American life. Joining him is Jon Elliston, an investigative reporter with the Carolina Public Press who has recently written about newly released documents describing the relationship between the Rev. Billy Graham and President Richard Nixon. Also joining the conversation is Rev. Nancy E. Petty, pastor of Pullen Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC, and Laurie Maffly-Kipp, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and chair of the school’s Department of Religious Studies.