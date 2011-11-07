NC Literary Lights: Meet Robert Morgan

Writer, poet and historian Robert Morgan has earned the title “unofficial poet laureate of Appalachia” with his vigorous, spare language and his unflinching observances of the natural world and human nature. His bestselling books include "Boone," a biography of Daniel Boone; and the Appalachian love story, “Gap Creek.” Morgan was born in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and raised on the storytelling traditions of the mountains. His newest books are “Lions of the West: Heroes and Villains of Westward Expansion” (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill/2011) and "Terroir" (Penguin Books/2011), a collection of poems. As part of our series, “North Carolina Literary Lights,” host Frank Stasio talks with Morgan about his life and work.